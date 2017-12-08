86% of us have pretended to love a BAD Christmas present.

Have you ever pretended to love a Christmas gift that you actually hated? According to a new survey, 86% of us have done it. Apparently the other 14% are just soul-crushingly honest. Here are five more stats from the survey…

1. 60% of people said that when they pretend to like something, it’s usually because they don’t want to offend the person who gave it to them. It’s not clear what our other reasons are. Maybe we just don’t want to create even more holiday drama?

2. 71% said they have old, unwanted gifts sitting around the house.

3. Over the years, people estimated that they’ve gotten an average of $954 worth of bad Christmas gifts they’ll never use.

4. 22% of us have hated a gift so much, we immediately admitted we didn’t like it.

5. 11% of parents said their kids have thrown a tantrum because they got a gift they didn’t like. And 15% said their child has preferred the BOX something came in to the actual gift they got.

