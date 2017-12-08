(Photo by Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY)

AFI released their list of the year’s top TV shows.

The American Film Institute released their list of the top TV shows of the year…

Here are their selections, in alphabetical order:

“Big Little Lies”, the Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman miniseries

“The Crown”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Good Place”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Insecure”, the HBO show based on the web series “Awkward Black Girl”

“Master of None”

“Stranger Things 2”

“This Is Us”

Also, “The Vietnam War” documentary has been recognized with an ‘AFI Special Award’ for its, quote, “contributions to America’s cultural legacy.”

