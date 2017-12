(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

The American Film Institute released their list of the top movies.

Here are their selections, in alphabetical order:

“The Big Sick”

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Wonder Woman”

