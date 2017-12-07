YouTube has released its list of the most-viewed music videos of the year.

What were the most-viewed music videos on YouTube this year?

The top spot went to “Despacito”, which isn’t a surprise, because with over 4.4 billion hits in just 11 months, it’s already the most-viewed video of all time. Here are the Top 10 MUSIC VIDEOS, globally:

1. “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, with Justin Bieber

2. “Shape of You”, Ed Sheeran

3. “Mi Gente”, J Balvin and Willy William

4. “Felices Los 4”, Maluma

5. “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

6. “Ahora Dice”, Chris Jeday, with J Balvin, Ozuna, and Arcángel

7. “El Amante”, Nicky Jam

8. “Swalla”, Jason Derulo, with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign

9. “I’m the One”, DJ Khaled, with Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne

10. “Subeme La Radio”, Enrique Iglesias, with Descemer Bueno, plus Zion & Lennox.

Click Here to see more.