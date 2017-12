A Canadian postal worker is laughing and driving recklessly.

A female Canadian postal worker was caught on cell phone video driving her van recklessly, and cutting off other cars. The video was taken by a passenger in the car one lane over who told her, quote, “You’re not going to have a job for long.”

The postal worker opened her door and yelled back, quote, “I’m going to have my job forever”, and then laughed and sped away.