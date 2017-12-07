(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa Press)
“Rolling Stone” has a list of the 10 WORST movies of 2017.
Here’s the list:
1. “Transformers: The Last Knight”
2. “The Dark Tower”
3. “Fifty Shades Darker”
4. The Rooney Mara / Ryan Gosling movie “Song to Song”
5. “The Mummy”
6. “The Mountain Between Us”
7. “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”
8. “Daddy’s Home 2”
9. “Suburbicon”
10. “The Emoji Movie”
