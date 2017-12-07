(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa Press)

“Transformers: The Last Knight” tops a “Rolling Stone” list of the WORST movies of the year.

“Rolling Stone” has a list of the 10 WORST movies of 2017.

Here’s the list:

1. “Transformers: The Last Knight”

2. “The Dark Tower”

3. “Fifty Shades Darker”

4. The Rooney Mara / Ryan Gosling movie “Song to Song”

5. “The Mummy”

6. “The Mountain Between Us”

7. “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

8. “Daddy’s Home 2”

9. “Suburbicon”

10. “The Emoji Movie”

