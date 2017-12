Starbucks has their NEW Christmas Tree Frappuccino on sale today.

Starbucks has a new Christmas Tree Frappuccino going on sale today. It’s a peppermint mocha Frappuccino with green tea whipped cream, decorated with caramel, candied cranberries, and a strawberry on top.

Come join us December 7-11 for the new limited time Christmas Tree Frappuccino! #Starbucks #christmastreefrappuccino A post shared by Downtown Mount Prospect (@starbucks2221) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

If you want one, they’re only available through Monday.

