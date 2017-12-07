(Photo by Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

“People” magazine’s list of the ‘Most Intriguing People of the Year’ includes…

“People” magazine has put out its annual list of ‘The 25 Most Intriguing People of the Year.’

Here’s their top 10…

1. Bruce Springsteen . . . because he’s doing Broadway now.

2. Ariana Grande . . . because she matured from a donut-licking America-hater, to a woman who didn’t back down after the terrifying Manchester terrorist attack.

3. Joanna and Chip Gaines . . . because they’re ending their HGTV show “Fixer Upper” while on top.

4. Jordan Peele . . . because of the serious undertones in his movie “Get Out”.

5. Nicole Kidman . . . because she’s still at the top of her game, winning an Emmy for “Big Little Lies”, and getting an Oscar nomination for “Lion”.

6. Tiffany Haddish . . . who burst onto the scene thanks to “Girls Trip”.

7. Colin Kaepernick . . . whose protest over racial injustice has picked up more momentum, despite all the controversy.

8. Blake Shelton . . . because he was named “People’s” Sexiest Man Alive.

9. Kumail Nanjiani from “Silicon Valley” . . . because of his movie “The Big Sick”, which he co-wrote with his wife about their courtship and her life-threatening illness.

10. Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle . . . because “People” is obsessed with the British Royals for some reason.

