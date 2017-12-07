(Photo Credit: Lynn Terry Photography)

Just like baby names, there’s always a “year-end” list of the most popular dogs names.

According to Travel and Leisure, here are the most popular dog names of 2017:

Max still reigns supreme. The other top 10 male dog names include Charlie, Cooper, Buddy, Jack, Rockie, Oliver, Bear, Duke, and Tucker. For females, Bella comes in at number one followed by Lucy, Daisy, Luna, Lola, Sadie, Molly, Maggie, Bailey, and Sophie.