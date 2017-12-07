Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Jill DevineBy Jill Devine
(Photo Credit: Lynn Terry Photography)

Just like baby names, there’s always a “year-end” list of the most popular dogs names.

According to Travel and Leisure, here are the most popular dog names of 2017:

Max still reigns supreme. The other top 10 male dog names include Charlie, Cooper, Buddy, Jack, Rockie, Oliver, Bear, Duke, and Tucker.

For females, Bella comes in at number one followed by Lucy, Daisy, Luna, Lola, Sadie, Molly, Maggie, Bailey, and Sophie.

Do you notice a pattern here? According to Rover, 44 percent of all dog names are human names. And as you can see, some of the names above like Oliver, Jack, Bella, and Lucy actually overlap with the top 100 human names. 
How did you come up with your dog’s name?

 

