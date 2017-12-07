Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
An unidentified man in California is being hailed as a hero after he was caught on camera rescuing a bunny from the raging fires around L.A. Video of the heroic act shows the man wearing a hoodie and shorts as he races after a wild rabbit. His panic on the bunny’s behalf is visible as he jumps up and down and clutches his head, but he ultimately coaxes the rabbit into his arms.

The man reportedly declined an on-camera interview after his act of bravery, but that didn’t stop Twitter from praising his courage. “There are heroes amongst us,” one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “If you need your faith in humanity restored, just watch this video.”

