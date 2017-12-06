Many people haven’t put up Christmas lights yet, and we are already talking about taking them DOWN??!!

Finally got your Christmas lights up. So, let’s talk about you taking them down.

A new survey asked people when a, quote, “responsible person” should take down their lights, their tree, and their other Christmas decorations.

And here are the results…

1. Sometime in mid-January, 58%.

2. January 1st, 32%.

3. February, 7%.

4. December 26th, 3%.

In other words, once Christmas is over, there’s no rush. But once New Year’s is over? Time to get on that.

