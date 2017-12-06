Here are just some of the things we Tweeted about in 2017.

Twitter has put out a bunch of year-end data, and Obama’s response to the Charlottesville march back in August is 2017’s most-liked Tweet. He Tweeted the Nelson Mandela quote: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion . . .”

Here are some other highlights from Twitter’s rundown:

1. The Most Tweeted-About Shows in the U.S.:

“Game of Thrones” is #1 . . . followed by “Stranger Things” and “Big Brother”.

2. The Most Tweeted-About Streaming Shows:

“Stranger Things” is #1 . . . followed by “13 Reasons Why” and “Orange Is the New Black”.

3. The Most Tweeted-About Movies:

“Wonder Woman” is the #1 most Tweeted-about movie . . . followed by “La La Land” and “Dunkirk”.

4. The Most Tweeted-About Artists in the U.S.:

The K-Pop group BTS is #1 . . . followed by Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles.

5. The Most Shared Twitter Moments:

NASA finding seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star is #1 . . . followed by, quote, “Beyoncé is pregnant again!”

6. The Most Viewed Livestream was PBS NewsHour’s coverage of Trump’s inauguration on January 20th.

