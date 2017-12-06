What BEER are people searching for the most in every state?

A website called Business Broker Network analyzed Google searches to figure out what beer people in every state are searching for more than people anywhere else.

And in 49 states, the top search was for a craft beer or brewery.

In Missouri? Their top search was for BUSCH.

Other states had top searches like Stone Brewing in California . . . Tampa Bay Brewing Company in Florida . . . Abita in Louisiana . . . and Revolution Brewing in Illinois.

