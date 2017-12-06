A list of the MOST-recorded Christmas songs includes…

Here are the Top 10 most-recorded holiday songs, according to Music Reports:

1. “Silent Night”, recorded 137,315 times

2. “White Christmas”, 128,276 versions

3. “Jingle Bells”, 89,681 versions

4. “The Christmas Song”, 80,064 versions

5. “Winter Wonderland”, 70,471 versions

6. “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”, 68,669 versions

7. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, 65,377 versions

8. “Joy to the World”, 59,767 versions

9. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, 56,552 versions

10. “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”, 54,446 versions

Click Here to see more.