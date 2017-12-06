Spotify just released the most-streamed artists and songs of the past year.

Spotify just released a lot of ‘year-end’ data, like the most-streamed artists and songs, both domestically and worldwide. And Ed is #1 worldwide. Here are some highlights from the report:

The Top Male Artist Worldwide was Ed Sheeran, with over 6.3 billion streams. That easily surpasses the 4.7 billion that Drake had last year when he was #1.

And for the THIRD year in a row, the Top Female Artist was Rihanna.

The Most Streamed Song was Ed’s “Shape of You”, which became the most streamed track of all time on Spotify, now with over 1.4 billion streams.

The Most Streamed Album was his “Divide”.

But it wasn’t ALL about Ed . . . the most-streamed GROUP was Coldplay.

The Breakout Artist of the Year was Camila Cabello.

The Top Five Male Artists in the U.S. were: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Ed Sheeran, and The Weeknd, in that order.

The Top Five Female Artists in the U.S. were: Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Halsey.

The Top Five Songs in the U.S. were: “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar, “XO Tour Llif3” by Lil Uzi Vert, “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, “Congratulations” by Post Malone, and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber.

The Top Five Albums in the U.S. were: “Damn” by Kendrick Lamar, “More Life” by Drake, “Stoney” by Post Malone, “Starboy” by The Weeknd, and “Divide” by Ed Sheeran.

