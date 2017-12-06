A college student will have to dress as a Christmas tree for the semester because she got 1,000 retweets!

A college student in Alabama named Kelsey Hall tweeted a photo on Saturday wearing an ugly Christmas tree costume, and she said if it got 1,000 retweets, she’d wear it to all her classes for the rest of the semester. She got over 20,000 RETWEETS, so now she’s fulfilling the bet and wearing the costume all around campus.

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

