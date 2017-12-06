Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Justin Timberlake was on hand to present scholarships to female students during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast, earlier today (Dec. 6).

During his speech, Timberlake praised his mother and wife but he also had a message for the men in the room.

“To the men in this room. I look around and I see a lot of great men, who I also look up to. I think we actually are here because we deserve the opportunity to speak up, to say when something is not right,” he said.

“We need to get on board. It’s not our responsibility, it’s our privilege,” he continued.”Because at the end of the day if you can be lucky enough to be raised by a strong woman and convince a strong woman to marry you, you will realize that we are nothing without the strength of women.”