The Year-End lists keep on coming! This one centers around the awkwardness of celebs. From Buzzfeed, here are some of the most cringe-inducing celebrity moments from the year:

*When celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis was rude to Nicole Kidman during a cooking segment on Ellen and Nicole responded by sampling Giada’s food and complaining it was “a little tough.”

*When Kesha just wanted to hug Jerry Seinfeld and he repeatedly shut her down.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

*When no one recognized Katy Perry’s head on a plate during a prank in the museum to promote her song “Bon Appetit.”

*When Megyn Kelly tried to ask Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery and the actress snapped at her.

*When the actor who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls didn’t recognize present-day Lindsay Lohan in a picture.

*When Tina Fey showed up with the receipts after Kathy Lee accused her of “snubbing” TODAY.