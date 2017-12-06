The Year-End lists keep on coming! This one centers around the awkwardness of celebs. From Buzzfeed, here are some of the most cringe-inducing celebrity moments from the year:
*When celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis was rude to Nicole Kidman during a cooking segment on Ellen and Nicole responded by sampling Giada’s food and complaining it was “a little tough.”
*When Kesha just wanted to hug Jerry Seinfeld and he repeatedly shut her down.
*When no one recognized Katy Perry’s head on a plate during a prank in the museum to promote her song “Bon Appetit.”
*When Megyn Kelly tried to ask Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery and the actress snapped at her.
*When the actor who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls didn’t recognize present-day Lindsay Lohan in a picture.
*When Tina Fey showed up with the receipts after Kathy Lee accused her of “snubbing” TODAY.
Do you have a favorite awkward encounter from the past year? Any time someone puts Kathy Lee in her place, I’m a fan!