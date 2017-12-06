Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Jill DevineBy Jill Devine
Tina Fey in the Press Room at the 88th Academy Awards Ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 28, 2016. (Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field *** *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The Year-End lists keep on coming!  This one centers around the awkwardness of celebs.  From Buzzfeed, here are some of the most cringe-inducing celebrity moments from the year:

*When celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis was rude to Nicole Kidman during a cooking segment on Ellen and Nicole responded by sampling Giada’s food and complaining it was “a little tough.”

*When Kesha just wanted to hug Jerry Seinfeld and he repeatedly shut her down.

*When no one recognized Katy Perry’s head on a plate during a prank in the museum to promote her song “Bon Appetit.”

*When Megyn Kelly tried to ask Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery and the actress snapped at her.

*When the actor who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls didn’t recognize present-day Lindsay Lohan in a picture.

*When Tina Fey showed up with the receipts after Kathy Lee accused her of “snubbing” TODAY.

Do you have a favorite awkward encounter from the past year?  Any time someone puts Kathy Lee in her place, I’m a fan!

