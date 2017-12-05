Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Win: A pair of tickets to St. Louis Blues Sweatshirt Hoodie Night on Tuesday, December 12th when the Blues take on Tampa Bay.

Contest Ends: Friday, December 8th, 2017

Listen to Paul Cook all week long as he will be giving away a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Blues Sweatshirt Hoodie Night on Tuesday, December 12th

The first 12,000 fans will take home a St. Louis Blues sweatshirt hoodie  present by FOX Sports Midwest.

Go to stlouisblues.com/tickets and grab your seat today!

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, December 8th, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

