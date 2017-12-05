Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Photo: Mert & Marcus

Win: A pair of tickets to Taylor Swift Reputation tour coming to The Dome at the America Center on September 18th, 2017.

 

Contest Ends: Tuesday, December 12th 

Listen weekdays on Y98 and call in for your chance to win a pair of ticket to Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour coming to The Dome at the America Center on September 18th, 2017.

Tickets go on-sale December 13th, 2017.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Tuesday, December 12th, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

 

