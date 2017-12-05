Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Uproxx’s Best Songs Of 2017

(Photo by Brian Zak/Sipa Press)

“Praying” by Kesha tops a new Uproxx.com list of ‘The 50 Best Songs of 2017.’

Uproxx.com has a comprehensive list of ‘The 50 Best Songs of 2017,’ and it’s pretty diverse.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Praying”, Kesha

2. “Love Galore”, SZA and Travis Scott

3. “Bodak Yellow”, Cardi B

4. “Thinking of a Place”, The War on Drugs

5. “Liability”, Lorde

6. “Ballad of the Dying Man”, Father John Misty

7. “Wild Thoughts”, DJ Khaled and Rihanna

8. “If We Were Vampires”, Jason Isbell

9. “Smoking Section”, St. Vincent

10. “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me”, Fleet Foxes

