Uproxx’s Best Songs Of 2017

“Praying” by Kesha tops a new Uproxx.com list of ‘The 50 Best Songs of 2017.’

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Praying”, Kesha

2. “Love Galore”, SZA and Travis Scott

3. “Bodak Yellow”, Cardi B

4. “Thinking of a Place”, The War on Drugs

5. “Liability”, Lorde

6. “Ballad of the Dying Man”, Father John Misty

7. “Wild Thoughts”, DJ Khaled and Rihanna

8. “If We Were Vampires”, Jason Isbell

9. “Smoking Section”, St. Vincent

10. “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me”, Fleet Foxes

