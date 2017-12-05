St. Louis Boy’s “Santa’s Life Is Empty” Letter

A local six-year-old Writes a scathing letter to Santa, saying Santa’s “life is empty”??!!

A local six-year-old kid recently had to write a letter to Santa for school, and he wrote, quote, “Dear Santa, I’m only doing this for class. I know your naughty list is empty. And your good list is empty. And your life is empty. You don’t know the trouble I’ve had in my life. Goodbye. Love, I’m not telling you my name.”

His mom tweeted out a picture of the letter, and now it’s going viral.

She says her kid isn’t REALLY depressed, his brother was just bothering him before he wrote the letter so he was in a bad mood.

