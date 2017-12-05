Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

St. Louis Boy’s “Santa’s Life Is Empty” Letter

Filed Under: boy, Christmas, empty, letter, life, Morning Show, Santa, skeptic, St. Louis, Y98 Morning Show
(dreamstime)

A local six-year-old Writes a scathing letter to Santa, saying Santa’s “life is empty”??!!

A local six-year-old kid recently had to write a letter to Santa for school, and he wrote, quote, “Dear Santa, I’m only doing this for class. I know your naughty list is empty. And your good list is empty. And your life is empty. You don’t know the trouble I’ve had in my life. Goodbye. Love, I’m not telling you my name.”

His mom tweeted out a picture of the letter, and now it’s going viral.

letter St. Louis Boys Santas Life Is Empty Letter

She says her kid isn’t REALLY depressed, his brother was just bothering him before he wrote the letter so he was in a bad mood.

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live