“Rolling Stone’s” Best Movies Of 2017

“Dunkirk” is #1 on “Rolling Stone’s” list of the “Best Movies of the Year”.
“Rolling Stone” put out a list of the ’10 Best Movies of the Year,’ and they went with the Oscar-type movies, rather than the blockbuster, mainstream favorites that you’re more likely to have seen.
Here’s the Top 10:
1. “Dunkirk”
2. “Get Out”
3. “Call Me By Your Name”
4. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
5. “The Post” . . . a Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks movie that opens Christmas week.
6. “Lady Bird”
7. “The Shape of Water”
8. “Detroit”
9. “A Ghost Story”
10. “Phantom Thread” . . . a Daniel Day Lewis movie opening Christmas Day.
