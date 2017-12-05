“Rolling Stone’s” Best Movies Of 2017

“Dunkirk” is #1 on “Rolling Stone’s” list of the “Best Movies of the Year”.

“Rolling Stone” put out a list of the ’10 Best Movies of the Year,’ and they went with the Oscar-type movies, rather than the blockbuster, mainstream favorites that you’re more likely to have seen.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Dunkirk”

2. “Get Out”

3. “Call Me By Your Name”

4. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

5. “The Post” . . . a Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks movie that opens Christmas week.

6. “Lady Bird”

7. “The Shape of Water”

8. “Detroit”

9. “A Ghost Story”

10. “Phantom Thread” . . . a Daniel Day Lewis movie opening Christmas Day.

