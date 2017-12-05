Photo: Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos

Yes, it’s true! Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos are a real thing headed our way. I think it’s important we keep our expectations in perspective with these. I’m totally excited to try this combo on the graham wafer, but realistically the creme is an inferior version of the fabulous, legendary, please-bring-them-back Reese’s Oreos. That said, these are still destined for success. Look for these to pop up at some point later than today, but no later than the end of time. (I have no clue when they come out.)

