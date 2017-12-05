Jacques Penne Boutique

J.C. Penney is opening a boutique called “Jacques Penne”.

J.C. Penney knows people don’t think of it as a place where you go for fancy designer clothes. But THEY think they’ve got pretty nice stuff, and they’ve figured out a smart, kind of self-deprecating way to show it off.

They’re opening a boutique pop-up shop in New York City on Friday and Saturday called “Jacques Penne.” It’ll be filled with a lot of their nicest stuff, and it won’t say “J.C. Penney” anywhere.

Now, they’re not expecting to fool anyone, but they’re hoping that maybe when you see their stuff laid out nicely, looking all trendy and expensive, you’ll start thinking of the brand differently.

