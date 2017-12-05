“Entertainment Weekly’s” Best And Worst TV Shows Of 2017

“Entertainment Weekly” has put out lists of the best AND worst TV shows of the year.

1. “Glow”, Netflix

2. “Twin Peaks: The Return”, Showtime

3. “Big Little Lies”, HBO

4. “The Good Place”, NBC

5. “Rick and Morty”, Adult Swim

6. “Insecure”, HBO

7. “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Hulu

8. “DuckTales”, Disney XD

9. “American Crime”, ABC

10. “Mr. Robot”, USA Network

And here are their ‘Five Worst’…

1. “APB”, Fox . . . It’s already been canceled after just one season.

2. “Taboo”, BBC One / FX . . . It was renewed for a second season.

3. “Snatch”, Crackle . . . It was renewed for a second season.

4. “Megyn Kelly Today” . . . As far as we know, NBC is committed to keeping it.

5. “Marvel’s Inhumans” . . . Its future is unclear, but the shows’ ratings and reviews have both been bad.

