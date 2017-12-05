Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Tod is a handsome mixture of Beagle and Chihuahua with a very generous helping of adorable!

He’s a dashing dude that can be a little shy at first, but with a little bit of bonding time over a tennis ball, he’ll easily be head-over-paws for his new favorite human friends!

This lovable boy enjoys everything from taking long walks, to snuggling, and even hanging out to play with all the kids that visit the Humane Society of Missouri!

Tod is a perfect family-friendly pooch who’s ready to make all of your Pawliday Wishes come true!

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Macklind Ave. Headquarters in St. Louis City. Hours and directions at www.hsmo.org

