Toby is a marvelous orange and white Domestic Medium hair cat ready to find the forever friend who wouldn’t mind having a constant furry friend sitting on their lap.

This purring machine is going on two-years-old, which means he’s got a lifetime still to spend hanging out at your house looking handsome.

Toby would love a family that can provide him with all of the affection and attention he can handle, as well as a warm place to sleep. In return, Toby promises to be your greatest best friend!

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights. Hours and directions at www.hsmo.org