Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:12 Strays of Christmas 2017

adoptablepets christmasgifts toby 12 Strays of Christmas: Toby

Toby is a marvelous orange and white Domestic Medium hair cat ready to find the forever friend who wouldn’t mind having a constant furry friend sitting on their lap.

This purring machine is going on two-years-old, which means he’s got a lifetime still to spend hanging out at your house looking handsome.

Toby would love a family that can provide him with all of the affection and attention he can handle, as well as a warm place to sleep. In return, Toby promises to be your greatest best friend!

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights. Hours and directions at www.hsmo.org

Meet the rest of our 12 Strays of Christmas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live