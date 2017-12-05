Sancho is an incredibly handsome two-year-old Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd mix sure to keep your home and heart warm with the love that he has to share this winter!

This big guy can be a little shy at first but it doesn’t take much for him to warm up into one of the nicest dogs you’ll ever meet.

Sancho would like to go home with a patient forever family that can take him for long walks to stretch his legs and will give him all the cuddle-action he craves.

Come meet Sancho to bark in the New Year with a new best friend!

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Macklind Ave. Headquarters in St. Louis City. Hours and directions at www.hsmo.org