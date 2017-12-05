Age: 1 year

Weight:47lbs

Rescued from Animal Control

Color: Chocolate/White

Gets along great with other dogs

Quinn is about as friendly as they come. She loves romping around the yard with all the other dogs and playing tug.

She has even been through a basic obedience course where she mastered the commands sit, stay, and heel.

A family that would be best suited for Quinn would be an active family that enjoys the outdoors. Quinn is a complete water dog, we literally have to pull her out of the pool.

Affable and sweet Quinn sure is a treat.