adoptablepets christmasgifts quinn 12 Strays of Christmas: Quinn
Age: 1 year
Weight:47lbs
Rescued from Animal Control
Color: Chocolate/White
Gets along great with other dogs

Quinn is about as friendly as they come. She loves romping around the yard with all the other dogs and playing tug.
She has even been through a basic obedience course where she mastered the commands sit, stay, and heel.
A family that would be best suited for Quinn would be an active family that enjoys the outdoors. Quinn is a complete water dog, we literally have to pull her out of the pool.
Affable and sweet Quinn sure is a treat.
