Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:12 Strays of Christmas 2017

adoptablepets christmasgifts missy 12 Strays of Christmas: Missy

Missy is a cute six-month-old Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd mix puppy who wants to help make your holidays bright!

She’s a young girl overflowing with enthusiasm for life and playful energy, so she’s looking for a family that’s ready for all things puppy – housetraining, socialization, and of course plenty of playtime!

Missy loves the attention of her human friends so much that she would prefer to be in a home without young children who would distract you from petting her from head to tail and from playing another round of fetch.

Missy is going to make one lucky family very happy!

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Chesterfield Valley Center. Hours and directions at www.hsmo.org

Meet the rest of our 12 Strays of Christmas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live