Missy is a cute six-month-old Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd mix puppy who wants to help make your holidays bright!

She’s a young girl overflowing with enthusiasm for life and playful energy, so she’s looking for a family that’s ready for all things puppy – housetraining, socialization, and of course plenty of playtime!

Missy loves the attention of her human friends so much that she would prefer to be in a home without young children who would distract you from petting her from head to tail and from playing another round of fetch.

Missy is going to make one lucky family very happy!

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Chesterfield Valley Center. Hours and directions at www.hsmo.org