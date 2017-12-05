Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Age: 4.5 years
Weight: 12 lbs.
Lissy was turned in to BAHS by an owner who was in the military and had to move
Color: Chocolate and Tan
Loves other dogs

Lissy is a very sweet little girl. At 4.5 years old, she has a lot of spunk in her.

She’ll prance across the yard happily and if you give her a dog to play with, she’ll spend her energy running with that pup.

As a typical chihuahua, she often picks “her person” and connects with them very well. Lissy would do great in a home with a retired person who can spend lots of time pampering her.

If you give her the attention she loves, she will stick to you like glue and you will become “her person.” She will need patience, but she will soon become your faithful friend for life!

