adoptablepets christmasgifts houston 12 Strays of Christmas: Houston

Age: 2 years
Weight: 54 lbs
Rescued from Texas
Color: Dilute Brindle
Does well with other dogs

Houston was rescued from Hurricane Harvey in Texas. We went down to help the effort and brought animals back.

Once he arrived at BAHS, he had emotional hurdles to overcome. He has been treated for the heartworms, and is continuing to come out of his shell.

Houston has been known to climb in your lap, not realizing how big he is.  Houston would love a home for the holidays, as he has been through so much already.

Get more info at bahspets.org
