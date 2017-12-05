Age: 2 years

Weight: 54 lbs

Rescued from Texas

Color: Dilute Brindle

Does well with other dogs

Houston was rescued from Hurricane Harvey in Texas. We went down to help the effort and brought animals back.

Once he arrived at BAHS, he had emotional hurdles to overcome. He has been treated for the heartworms, and is continuing to come out of his shell.

Houston has been known to climb in your lap, not realizing how big he is. Houston would love a home for the holidays, as he has been through so much already.