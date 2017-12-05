Age: 2 years Weight; 42lbs Rescued from Animal Control Color; White/Brindle Gets along great with other dogs Hannah is an amazing dog. She is still getting use to “Hoomans” as we say 🙂

She is completely crate trained (you just have to physically put her in the crate).

She is looking for a caring and compassionate home that will help build her confidence and understand that she is a bit more shy than other dogs when meeting new people.

She needs time, patience, and a lot of love. She would do best in a home with another dog, because she absolutely adores other canines. The other dogs really help her come out of her shell.