Gets along great with other dogs
Hannah is an amazing dog. She is still getting use to “Hoomans” as we say 🙂
She is completely crate trained (you just have to physically put her in the crate).
She is looking for a caring and compassionate home that will help build her confidence and understand that she is a bit more shy than other dogs when meeting new people.
She needs time, patience, and a lot of love. She would do best in a home with another dog, because she absolutely adores other canines. The other dogs really help her come out of her shell.
Get more info at bahspets.org