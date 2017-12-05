Gwen is a stunning one-year-old Domestic Medium hair cat on the prowl for a loving and warm forever home to call her own.

While Gwen won’t be much help with wrapping gifts or baking treats, she does know how to be a great furry friend and always keep a smile on your face with her feline antics.

She loves the attention from all of her human friends and along with long cat-naps and feather wands she also enjoys being petted from head to tail.

Gwen is a beautiful girl with a great personality and she will be a fantastic pet for one lucky family!

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights. Hours and directions at www.hsmo.org