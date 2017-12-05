Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:12 Strays of Christmas 2017

adoptablepets christmasgifts gwen 12 Strays of Christmas: Gwen

Gwen is a stunning one-year-old Domestic Medium hair cat on the prowl for a loving and warm forever home to call her own.

While Gwen won’t be much help with wrapping gifts or baking treats, she does know how to be a great furry friend and always keep a smile on your face with her feline antics.

She loves the attention from all of her human friends and along with long cat-naps and feather wands she also enjoys being petted from head to tail.

Gwen is a beautiful girl with a great personality and she will be a fantastic pet for one lucky family!

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights. Hours and directions at www.hsmo.org

Meet the rest of our 12 Strays of Christmas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live