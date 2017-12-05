Dez is an adorable two-year-old Pointer and Black and Tan Coonhound mix with floppy ears and a nose that’s sniffing out a new beginning before the New Year!

This sweet guy is looking for an active family and would be right at home right by your side for long walks at the park or hiking through the Ozarks.

He’s a total hound dog on the hunt for forever-love and a home without young children so that he can be smothered with all the attention he could possibly handle.

If you need a new friend to celebrate the Howlidays, come meet Dez!