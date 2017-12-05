Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
adoptablepets christmasgifts autumn 12 Strays of Christmas: Autumn
Age: 3 years old
Weight: 8lbs
Rescued from Animal Control
Color: Tortoiseshell
She is tolerant of other animals.
Autumn is royalty and she wants you to know it. This tortoiseshell princess needs a little time to get to know you, but once she does, she’s your girl.
Benefits of friendship with Autumn include: the most beautiful window dressing in the world, living with someone who will graciously finish the rest of your tuna, and a best bud who isn’t afraid to tell you when that outfit looks bad on you.
Autumn enjoys sitting on laps, eating treats, chasing down toy mice, and being brushed. She prefers a relaxed environment.
Autumn has been overlooked because of her need to bond before opening up to her special person. If you give her a chance and bring her home, you’ll find a lifetime of love waiting for you.
