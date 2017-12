A possum broke into a liquor store and got DRUNK on bourbon.

A POSSUM managed to break into a liquor store in Fort Walton Beach, Florida last week. We’re not sure WHY he went in there, but apparently once he was inside, he took advantage of the situation and cracked into a bottle of bourbon.

An employee found the possum the next morning, passed out DRUNK.

They called animal control, who took him in to sober him up, and then they released him back into the wild a few days later.