National Cookie Day

Today is National Cookie Day!

Today is National Cookie Day. And according to a new survey, only 2% of people never eat cookies…

1. 8% of women and 14% of men eat them more than once a day.

2. We slightly prefer homemade cookies to store-bought ones, 54% to 46%.

3. 65% of people say they prefer chewy cookies over crunchy ones.

4. Oreos are by far the most popular brand of cookies.

5. And 43% of us have opened a package of Oreos and eaten an entire row of them in one sitting. There are 13 Oreos per row, by the way.

