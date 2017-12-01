Voice of Caring 2017: TASK

Team Activities for Special Kids (TASK) is a nonprofit 501©3, year-round instructional sports program that provides athletic and social opportunities to people with special needs. The athletes here at TASK range from children to young adults. They share the same passion – to have fun. Whether it’s scoring a goal in the wrong net or sitting on the side watching other athletes, these kids are having fun in their own way and we are here to encourage them. Our main goal is to help build self-esteem and skills in children with special needs.

TASK is run by a small staff and a group of dedicated volunteers from a variety of

backgrounds including teachers, occupational & physical therapists, speech/language

pathologists, high school/college students and parents. We are an inclusive and open

environment for children with special needs to build up their confidence and a safe

place to make and to hang out with their friends. We create a place to play, learn and to

be themselves through sports, social clubs, life skills, and adult programs.

Having a child with special needs affects every member of the family. One of the

most valuable aspects of TASK is the network of support it provides for the family of

children with special needs. Parents are able to discuss concerns, share ideas and

identify with other parents in similar or not-so-similar situations.

It’s time to let the kids come out and play. How many more kids can’t benefit?

Please partner with us! Give at TASKsports.org.

Y98 and Busey Bank proudly partner to present the Voices of Caring Organizations.