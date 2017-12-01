A new survey found the top things we overspend on around the holidays are…

A new survey found the most-common things we overspend on during the holidays are gifts for other people . . . stuff for ourselves . . . candy and deserts . . . decorations . . . and booze.

76% of people said they usually end up spending more than they wanted to around the holidays. The average person overspends by $263.

The hardest person to buy for is our significant other. Kids are the easiest. Especially young kids, because their gifts tend to be cheap, and they don’t know any better.

And the #1 gift we want to GET this year is a gift card, so WE can decide what to spend the money on.

Click Here to see more.