The “Why Do?” Question That’s Googled The Most In Every State

AT&T just did a study on what “Why do?” question people Google the most in every state. Here are some of the highlights…

1. “Why do my boobs hurt?” is the top question in Indiana and Colorado. And on a sort of similar note, people in Idaho and Ohio are curious “Why do men have nipples?”

2. The biggest question on people’s minds in New York is “Why do feet smell?”

3. The top question in South Carolina and D.C. is “Why do I sweat so much?”

4. The biggest question in Michigan is, “Why do I have diarrhea?”

5. Illinois wonders “Why do dogs have tails?”… While Missouri asks “Why do tomatoes split?”

