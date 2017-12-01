Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Instagrammed Places In Each State

(dreamstime)

What places did each state Instagram the MOST this year?

Buzzfeed just analyzed Instagram posts from this year to figure out what spot people in each state posted the most pictures of.

Here are some of the places that made the list…

1. Disney’s California Adventure was number one in California, and the Magic Kingdom was number one in Florida.

2. Some of the most famous national parks made it, including Denali in Alaska . . . the Grand Canyon in Arizona . . . Acadia in Maine . . . Glacier in Montana . . . Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee . . . Zion in Utah . . . and Yellowstone in Wyoming.

3. The White House was the most Instagrammed place in D.C. this year.

4. Connecticut’s top place was a casino, Mohegan Sun . . . and Minnesota’s was a mall, the Mall of America.

5. Wrigley Field was number one in Illinois . . . while our own Busch Stadium topped the list in Missouri.

