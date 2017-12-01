Here are some of the DUMBEST people, events and things of 2017.

“Mad” magazine put out a year-end list, and not surprisingly, it’s more fun than most. It’s The 20 Dumbest People, Events and Things of 2017. Here’s the Top 10:

1. Team Trump colludes with Russians

2. Bill O’Reilly

3. United Airlines passenger removal

4. White supremacist march

5. Academy Award show screw-up

6. Trump on Twitter

7. Sean Spicer, White House press secretary

8. Trump vs. Kim Jong-Un

9. Mike Pence won’t dine alone with a woman

10. Trump bans transgender soldiers

The list also includes Harvey Weinstein . . . Chris Christie closing New Jersey beaches . . . Bill Maher and Kathy Griffin’s tasteless jokes . . . NBA star Kyrie Irving saying the world is flat . . . and the NFL blackballing Colin Kaepernick.