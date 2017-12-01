Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Texting Turns 25

The FIRST text message was sent 25 years ago!

On December 3rd, 1992, which is exactly 25 years ago on Sunday, an engineer in England sent a message from his computer to his friend’s cell phone. It said “Merry Christmas.” And it was the first text message EVER.

Here are some results from a survey on where texting stands 25 years after it was invented…

1. 80% of adults and 91% of teenagers send at least one message every day.

2. Half of people say messaging has pretty much replaced ALL of their other forms of communication.

3. 67% of people text more than they did two years ago.

4. 56% of us have sent a text just using emojis, and 57% have responded to a message just using a gif.

5. And those things have crossed the final frontier, too: Old people. 77% of people over 55 use emojis, and 53% have used a gif.

