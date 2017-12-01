Music’s Best PR Stunts

Are these the BEST PR stunts in the history of music?

Ultimate-Guitar.com put out a list of “The Seven Best PR Stunts in the History of Music.” Here are the details:

1. This one apparently wasn’t intentional . . . but in 1979, Pink Floyd was in the middle of a photo shoot when their 40-foot pig balloon broke free, and rose directly into the flight path of planes at Britain’s Heathrow Airport. Planes had to be grounded and canceled, and the photographer was arrested.

2. The Sex Pistols playing on a boat sailing down the Thames River in ’77 . . . during Queen Elizabeth the Second’s ‘Silver Jubilee,’ which was celebrating her 25th year as queen.

3. Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a bat during a show in 1982. A fan had thrown it onstage, and he thought it was just a rubber toy bat.

4. When Michael Jackson had nine, 32-foot statues of himself made . . . one of which sailed down the Thames River on a barge.

5. When Prince changed his name to the unpronounceable ‘Love Symbol,’ to protest his record deal with Warner Brothers. He used the name from 1993 to 2000.

6. The Welsh band Super Furry Animals somehow got their hands on a TANK in 1996 . . . and they took it to their music festivals to promote their new album. They painted it blue, added speakers, and played techno music as they drove around.

When they were done with it, they sold it to Don Henley from the Eagles who collects tanks(???)

7. When The Beatles performed their unannounced, rooftop gig, on top of the Apple Records headquarters in London. It happened in January of 1969.

