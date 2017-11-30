Weird Things Cold Weather Does To Your Body

Here are some WEIRD things that cold weather does to your body.

We’re heading into December and colder weather, so here’s a list of five weird things that cold weather can do to your body…

1. You burn more calories. Not enough to make a noticeable difference when it comes to your weight. But just being cold increases your metabolism and burns more energy.

2. Your fingers shrink. Cold weather constricts blood vessels in places like your hands and feet to keep your core temperature up. So if you wear a wedding ring, you might even notice it’s slightly looser this time of year than it is in the summer.

3. It can affect your vision. Sunlight bouncing off snow can mess with your eyes, just like staring at the sun can. And it’s rare, but just being out in the cold too long can freeze your corneas, which can lead to blurred vision and light sensitivity.

4. Your heart attack risk could be higher. Your heart has to work harder to pump blood when you’re cold, so it’s more susceptible to a heart attack. It mostly applies to older people though.

5. Your face gets red. Your body has to redirect more blood to your vital organs when you’re cold. Then when you warm up, all that blood rushes back to your skin, which is what makes your face and neck suddenly look flushed.

