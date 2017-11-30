Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Popular Christmas Candy In Every State

Filed Under: candy, Christmas, every, Morning Show, most, Popular, State, Y98 Morning Show

What are the most popular Christmas candies for Missouri and Illinois?

According to a new study, we’ll spend a total of $1.93 BILLION on Christmas candy this year. And people in every state will spend their share differently. The study found the most popular Christmas candy in every state, and here are the results…

1. Missouri chose Starburst and Illinois likes Jolly Ranchers as their “go to” Christmas candies.

2. Red and green M&M’s are the top candy in eight states – Connecticut, Indiana, Idaho, Kentucky, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia. Christmas Pez dispensers and candy also took eight states – Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

3. The most traditional Christmas candies finished close behind. Candy canes won seven states – Delaware, Georgia, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington; and peppermint bark won four states – California, Kansas, Nevada, and West Virginia.

4. “Reindeer corn,” which is the candy corn industry’s way of staying relevant for an extra month, somehow won in Alabama, Michigan, and Utah.

5. And bravo to North Dakota. They’re the only state that decided the best way to celebrate Christmas is with chocolate Santas.

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live