Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best Cities For Sports Fans

Filed Under: best, Cities, Fans, Morning Show, sports, Y98 Morning Show

According to a new study, the best cities to live in if you’re a huge sports fan are…

Researchers looked at more than 50 different factors across all five major sports . . . football, baseball, basketball, hockey, and soccer. Things like win-loss records . . . how passionate the fans are . . . and how affordable it is to go see a game.

And big cities did the best, partly because they’re more likely to have professional teams in all five sports.

The 10 best sports cities in America OVERALL are Boston, New York, L.A., Pittsburgh, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, D.C., Dallas, and Atlanta. But they also broke it down individually for each sport…

The best football cities are Green Bay, Pittsburgh, New York, Dallas, and Boston.

For basketball fans, it’s L.A., Boston, Oakland, San Antonio, and Salt Lake City.

For baseball, it’s New York, ST. LOUIS, L.A., San Francisco, and Arlington.

For hockey, it’s Detroit, Boston, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, and ST. LOUIS.

And the best cities for soccer fans are Kansas City, Orlando, L.A., New York, and Portland, Oregon.

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live