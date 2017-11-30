The Best Cities For Sports Fans

According to a new study, the best cities to live in if you’re a huge sports fan are…

Researchers looked at more than 50 different factors across all five major sports . . . football, baseball, basketball, hockey, and soccer. Things like win-loss records . . . how passionate the fans are . . . and how affordable it is to go see a game.

And big cities did the best, partly because they’re more likely to have professional teams in all five sports.

The 10 best sports cities in America OVERALL are Boston, New York, L.A., Pittsburgh, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, D.C., Dallas, and Atlanta. But they also broke it down individually for each sport…

The best football cities are Green Bay, Pittsburgh, New York, Dallas, and Boston.

For basketball fans, it’s L.A., Boston, Oakland, San Antonio, and Salt Lake City.

For baseball, it’s New York, ST. LOUIS, L.A., San Francisco, and Arlington.

For hockey, it’s Detroit, Boston, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, and ST. LOUIS.

And the best cities for soccer fans are Kansas City, Orlando, L.A., New York, and Portland, Oregon.

