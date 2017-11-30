“Rolling Stone’s” Best Songs Of The Year

“Rolling Stone” put out a list of ‘The 50 Best Songs of the Year,’ and “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles is #1.

Here’s the Top 10…

1. “Sign of the Times”, Harry Styles

2. “Homemade Dynamite”, Lorde

3. “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar

4. “Bodak Yellow”, Cardi B

5. “Lights of Home”, U2

6. “Bad and Boujee”, Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

7. “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

8. “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man

9. “Lust for Life”, Lana Del Rey featuring The Weeknd

10. “Mask Off”, Future

