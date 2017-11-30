Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

“Rolling Stone’s” Best Songs Of The Year

(Photo by Anthony Behar)

“Rolling Stone” put out a list of ‘The 50 Best Songs of the Year,’ and “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles is #1.

“Rolling Stone” has released their annual list of ‘The 50 Best Songs of the Year.’

Here’s the Top 10…

1. “Sign of the Times”, Harry Styles

2. “Homemade Dynamite”, Lorde

3. “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar

4. “Bodak Yellow”, Cardi B

5. “Lights of Home”, U2

6. “Bad and Boujee”, Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

7. “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

8. “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man

9. “Lust for Life”, Lana Del Rey featuring The Weeknd

10. “Mask Off”, Future

Click Here to see more.

